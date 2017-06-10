Fiji Time: 10:15 AM on Saturday 10 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Priyanka to pass the baton

Nasik Swami
Saturday, June 10, 2017

AS her reign comes to an end tonight, Miss World Fiji 2016 Pooja Priyanka has described her journey representing the country as a lifetime experience.

Priyanka said while she would have loved to keep the crown, it was time to hand over the title to another girl who would represent Fiji.

"I have a bittersweet moment. Sad that my reign is about to come to an end, but excited that a new winner will be crowned to represent Fiji," she said.

Priyanka thanked all Fijians for their support towards her journey last year.

Pageant director Andhy Blake said the crowning finale at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel tonight would be of international standard.

"I have been very passionate about Miss World and every year produce a national contest that is mirrored after the international finals," he said.

Blake said guests could expect a show that had an international feel that would be reflected in the production standard.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM makes plea
  2. Report refuted
  3. Dead policeman identified
  4. CLARIFICATION
  5. Priyanka to pass the baton
  6. Hollywood stars shoot movie here
  7. Lovebirds on honeymoon
  8. Navy, police dispose of explosives chest, villagers confirm
  9. Let the people elect
  10. Pacific urged to redouble efforts

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  7. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  8. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  9. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)