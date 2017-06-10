Priyanka to pass the baton

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dazzling beauties ... Reigning queen Pooja Priyanka, centre, joins the Miss World Fiji finallists in their evening gowns at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

AS her reign comes to an end tonight, Miss World Fiji 2016 Pooja Priyanka has described her journey representing the country as a lifetime experience.

Priyanka said while she would have loved to keep the crown, it was time to hand over the title to another girl who would represent Fiji.

"I have a bittersweet moment. Sad that my reign is about to come to an end, but excited that a new winner will be crowned to represent Fiji," she said.

Priyanka thanked all Fijians for their support towards her journey last year.

Pageant director Andhy Blake said the crowning finale at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel tonight would be of international standard.

"I have been very passionate about Miss World and every year produce a national contest that is mirrored after the international finals," he said.

Blake said guests could expect a show that had an international feel that would be reflected in the production standard.