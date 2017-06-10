Pacific urged to redouble efforts

/ Front page / News

THE Pacific needs to redouble its efforts in protecting its oceans or face the continual degradation of the seas, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at a side-event or­ganised by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP) at the United Nations Ocean Conference in New York yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said integrated ocean management of all oceans of the world was important.

"The challenges we face to ocean quality are so comprehensive that only solutions that are practical and holistic should be considered," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said it had become abundantly clear this week that the countries must redouble their efforts, especially in the Pacific, "because of the urgency of the situation we find ourselves in".

"We have all spoken at length about the challenges we face — the crisis that the whole world is facing because of the continual degradation of our oceans and seas. But the challenge we face in the Pacific is even more daunting because, as coastal communities, we rely so much on our seas for sustenance — our food security — as well as a means to make a living."

Mr Bainimarama said the threat to the quality of oceans and seas was a global one.

"No nation with a coastal boundary is immune," he said.

"We look to the global community as a whole to deal with this crisis in a practical and holistic way.

"And what we have achieved in New York this week has been to galvanise the global community into a renewed determination to tackle this crisis head- on.

"But while we in the Pacific await this global response, we must do what we can ourselves.

"And the point that I want to make today (yesterday) is that we must make a much greater effort to work together among ourselves to confront the challenge we collectively face."

Mr Bainimarama said protecting the ocean was no longer a work for governments only.

"You'll have heard me make the point several times this week that governments alone can't solve this crisis," he said.

"Governments working with civil society can't solve this crisis."