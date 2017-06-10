Fiji Time: 10:16 AM on Saturday 10 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pacific urged to redouble efforts

Nasik Swami
Saturday, June 10, 2017

THE Pacific needs to redouble its efforts in protecting its oceans or face the continual degradation of the seas, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at a side-event or­ganised by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP) at the United Nations Ocean Conference in New York yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said integrated ocean management of all oceans of the world was important.

"The challenges we face to ocean quality are so comprehensive that only solutions that are practical and holistic should be considered," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said it had become abundantly clear this week that the countries must redouble their efforts, especially in the Pacific, "because of the urgency of the situation we find ourselves in".

"We have all spoken at length about the challenges we face — the crisis that the whole world is facing because of the continual degradation of our oceans and seas. But the challenge we face in the Pacific is even more daunting because, as coastal communities, we rely so much on our seas for sustenance — our food security — as well as a means to make a living."

Mr Bainimarama said the threat to the quality of oceans and seas was a global one.

"No nation with a coastal boundary is immune," he said.

"We look to the global community as a whole to deal with this crisis in a practical and holistic way.

"And what we have achieved in New York this week has been to galvanise the global community into a renewed determination to tackle this crisis head- on.

"But while we in the Pacific await this global response, we must do what we can ourselves.

"And the point that I want to make today (yesterday) is that we must make a much greater effort to work together among ourselves to confront the challenge we collectively face."

Mr Bainimarama said protecting the ocean was no longer a work for governments only.

"You'll have heard me make the point several times this week that governments alone can't solve this crisis," he said.

"Governments working with civil society can't solve this crisis."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM makes plea
  2. Report refuted
  3. Dead policeman identified
  4. CLARIFICATION
  5. Priyanka to pass the baton
  6. Hollywood stars shoot movie here
  7. Lovebirds on honeymoon
  8. Navy, police dispose of explosives chest, villagers confirm
  9. Let the people elect
  10. Pacific urged to redouble efforts

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  7. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  8. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  9. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)