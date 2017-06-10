Fiji Time: 10:16 AM on Saturday 10 June

PM makes plea

Nasik Swami
Saturday, June 10, 2017

DO what you can personally to reduce the pollution that is choking our creeks, rivers and coastlines and is drifting out to sea to be carried by currents elsewhere.

That was the message to the world by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the United Nations Ocean Conference in New York yesterday.

"The community of nations has gathered here in New York this week to try to find answers to the grave threat our seas and oceans are under from pollution, overfishing and climate change," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said the nations of the world were finally beginning to act.

"But we can only do so effectively if we can marshal every single one of our own citizens to fight for the quality of our oceans and seas," he said.

"So I want to close this celebration of World Oceans Day with a very simple message to men, women and children everywhere. Make this fight personal. Make it your own fight. Band together with your families and friends and become warriors for change."

Mr Bainimarama said if people saw someone littering, they should tell them that what they were doing was wrong.

"If you see litter on or near a beach, pick it up and dispose of it properly," he said.

"Take a basket to the supermarket or shop and say no when someone offers you a plastic bag. Make a special effort to dispose plastic bottles properly so they don't end up at sea. And seek out products that are in containers that are biodegradable. I began this week by making a special appeal to the young people of the world to lead this fight. Our schools, universities and youth groups of all kinds are powerful agents for change. And the notion of protecting our seas and oceans — protecting our environment — can even begin with very small children at home or in day care and our kindergartens."

Mr Bainimarama said people did not have the right in their own lifetimes to squander the earth's resources.

"Our aim should be to make all 7.5 billion people on earth defenders of our seas — protectors of the great natural asset that we have inherited and merely hold in trust for future generations," he said.








