Nabua water supply disruption

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 09, 2017

Update: 6:43PM A BURST main along Nabua Road has caused an interruption of water supply to Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) customers living in parts of Ratu Mara Road, Nabua.

Residents living along the area are advised that water supply will be disrupted from 9pm tonight to 2am tomorrow morning (June 10).

The areas affected include Mead Road Round-about and the junction from Ratu Mara Road towards Grantham Road.

WAF has advised its customers residing in the area to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 3am tomorrow morning (June 10).








