Vanuatu sets PACER-Plus benchmark

Update: 6:38PM THE decision by Vanuatu not to sign PACER-Plus sets the benchmark for a how to progress on PACER-Plus ahead of the signing next week, says Adam Wolfenden, Trade Justice Campaigner with Pacific Network on Globalisation (PANG).
"Now that the outcome is finalised Vanuatu can proceed to
make a clear-headed decision following a thorough analysis on the full extent
of the Agreement," Mr Wolfenden said.
"The recent release of the full text of PACER-Plus is
only now allowing the full light of day to be shone on what this deal will mean
for the Pacific. These are incredibly complex legal documents that need time
for all Pacific Islanders, including Members of Parliament, to understand as
well as have the opportunity to have their voices heard on any decision."
He said the report released last year "Defending
Pacific Ways of Living: A Peoples' Social Impact Assessment of PACER-Plus"
highlighted the threats that PACER-Plus will pose to the right of governments
to regulate and intervene to ensure the economy is serving the people, the
right to food, as well as the negative health implications.
"We are also seeing the Tongan government being
petitioned by Tongan civil society to defer any decision to sign PACER-Plus
until there has been more time to assess the impacts. Clearly the rush to sign
off on PACER-Plus is pushing the deal over the development of the Pacific
Island nations", continued Mr Wolfenden.
He said a petition had been launched calling on all
PACER-Plus Trade Ministers to defer any decision until further assessments have
been undertaken.
"We are calling on other Pacific Island Countries to
follow Vanuatu's lead and postpone any decision to sign PACER-Plus until there
has been sufficient time to assess the full extent of its benefits and
burdens", said Mr Wolfenden.
The PACER-Plus signing ceremony is scheduled to take place
in Tonga on June 14.