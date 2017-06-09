Banking on Melbourne luck

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the last time Fiji met Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:27PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians will be looking to keep a clean slate when they meet the Australian Wallabies at Melbourne's AAMI Stadium.

History has proven that the two time (1991 and 1999) Rugby World Cup winners, Australia has never beaten the Flying Fijians in Melbourne.

But the Flying Fijians who are currently ranked number 10 in world rugby will be looking to make history and beat the third ranking Aussies, today.

In the words of Flying Fijians flyer Benito Masilevu, "We are going in there to play not only for ourselves but for all Fijians. And knowing that they are supporting us drives us to go that extra yard, run a little further and make that extra tackle."

Fiji last played and drew with the Aussies at Olympic Park Stadium in Melbourne back in 1961.