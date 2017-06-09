Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 9 June

Youth encouraged to help

MERE NALEBA
Friday, June 09, 2017

Update: 6:27PM YOUTHS around the country have been encouraged to work together and to help others learn of services available to them and how youths can access these services.

During a youth meet on Druadru and Kavewa Island, youths spoke confidently of challenges they faced.

"It is the commitment of the Ministry to reach out to isolated youth clubs and youths and create awareness of the services available for them and how they can access them," Mr Tuitubou said.

"Youths also during such open talanoa sessions voice their concerns and needs freely to Ministry officials and myself."

"Youths from both Druadrua and Kavewa islands are in need of multi-skills training offered by the Ministry like small engine repair, fibre-glass boat repairs and boat master trainings."

He said trainings would complement and boost their livelihood since they depend on the sea and sea produce as source of income and food.








