Red Cross builds at Nawaido

Update: 6:26PM THE FIJI Red Cross Society has touched the lives of people in the north after they built a home destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Winston at Nawaido.

Villager headman Ratu Rafaele Logaivau thanked the Red Cross for their help and said they hadn't seen that kind of assistance in a long time.

"The Society with their good work has touched the lives of the family that have moved in to the new house and villagers have seen the kind assistance as a blessings," Mr Logaivau said.

"We have never seen this kind of assistance before but now we are happy to see that members of our village could benefit from the Society's generous assistance and may they be blessed with their good work."