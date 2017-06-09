Contempt of court proceedings against high commission

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:26PM STATE Prosecutor Michael Delaney today informed Court that the Australian High Commissioner is in contempt of court as she had instructed one of the witnesses not to give evidence in the re-trial of Aiden Alec Hurtado.

Mr Hurtado is charged of importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

Justice Rajasinghe said that prosecutions must first liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Australian High Commission on the situation before the court can make a decision.

The trial continues next Monday.