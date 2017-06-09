Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 9 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Contempt of court proceedings against high commission

LITIA CAVA
Friday, June 09, 2017

Update: 6:26PM STATE Prosecutor Michael Delaney today informed Court that the Australian High Commissioner is in contempt of court as she had instructed one of the witnesses not to give evidence in the re-trial of Aiden Alec Hurtado.

Mr Hurtado is charged of importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

Justice Rajasinghe said that prosecutions must first liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Australian High Commission on the situation before the court can make a decision.

The trial continues next Monday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chance of a lifetime
  2. Man denies rape claim
  3. Vatubua in
  4. Cement supplier halts production
  5. Plea for crossing
  6. Fragile islands
  7. Farmers cautioned
  8. With no complaints
  9. LEGO votes plea
  10. FSC tries to lure youths to sugarcane farming

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  7. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)