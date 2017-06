/ Front page / News

Update: 6:25PM THE High Court in Suva today convicted a father for the rape of his step-daughter.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Riyaz Hamza said he had listened to the facts of the case and he concurs with the unanimous guilty opinion of the assessors.

The incident occurred between March 19 and March 26 last year at Bayview Heights in Suva.

He will be sentenced next week.