Drone maps census boundaries

Update: 6:24PM THE national mapping exercise that the National Statistics Office is currently conducting has been further boosted after the Office engaged the services of Drone Services (Fiji) Limited.
The drones will be used along the Suva - Nausori corridor
and have made the enumeration mapping exercise so much easier by identifying
digitized photos of roads, pathways, buildings, dwelling, vegetations which
separate enumeration areas.
It will also enable enumerators to carry out their work
without any interference as it enables access to the full enumeration area
without missing buildings or households.
The theme of this year's National Census Day which is marked
for September 17, this year is You matter, be counted.
The Census is in line with the sustainable development goal
of leaving no one behind.