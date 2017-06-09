Drone maps census boundaries

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:24PM THE national mapping exercise that the National Statistics Office is currently conducting has been further boosted after the Office engaged the services of Drone Services (Fiji) Limited.

The drones will be used along the Suva - Nausori corridor and have made the enumeration mapping exercise so much easier by identifying digitized photos of roads, pathways, buildings, dwelling, vegetations which separate enumeration areas.

It will also enable enumerators to carry out their work without any interference as it enables access to the full enumeration area without missing buildings or households.

The theme of this year's National Census Day which is marked for September 17, this year is You matter, be counted.

The Census is in line with the sustainable development goal of leaving no one behind.