Hard task: Gamel

Update: 6:24PM NATIONAL football coach Christophe Gamel said it will be a hard task for the players to win against New Caledonia on an away match on Sunday.
The side will be playing New Caledonia in the 2018 FIFA
stage three Oceania qualifiers in Noumea, New Caledonia.
Fiji and New Caledonia played to a 2-all draw at Churchill
Park in Lautoka.
"I am not so confident because I have lost two players
through injury who should be taking those positions are not responding well in
the training," he said in a press release.
"We had very less time for training and I tried to fix some
problems but we will face a lot of problems there in New Caledonia."
Gamel had already lost Suva�s Setareki Hughes who has
dislocated his elbow while Labasa crafty midfielder Christopher Wasasala and
Rewa�s Iosefo Verevou are nursing niggling injuries.