Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 9 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Hit and run victim identified

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 09, 2017

Update: 6:22PM POLICE have identified the victim of the alleged hit and run accident at Walu Bay last Thursday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim, a 22-year-old police officer residing in Nadawa was identified by a relative yesterday morning.

"A post mortem will be conducted on Saturday to confirm the cause of death," Ms Naisoro said.

However Ms Naisoro said they continue to request the assistance of the members of the public in identifying the vehicle involved.

"Any piece of information would be deemed useful as we try to locate the vehicle and driver involved," she said.

"Please call Crime Stoppers on 919 or 9904 002."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chance of a lifetime
  2. Man denies rape claim
  3. Vatubua in
  4. Cement supplier halts production
  5. Plea for crossing
  6. Fragile islands
  7. Farmers cautioned
  8. With no complaints
  9. LEGO votes plea
  10. FSC tries to lure youths to sugarcane farming

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  7. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)