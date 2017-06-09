Hit and run victim identified

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:22PM POLICE have identified the victim of the alleged hit and run accident at Walu Bay last Thursday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim, a 22-year-old police officer residing in Nadawa was identified by a relative yesterday morning.

"A post mortem will be conducted on Saturday to confirm the cause of death," Ms Naisoro said.

However Ms Naisoro said they continue to request the assistance of the members of the public in identifying the vehicle involved.

"Any piece of information would be deemed useful as we try to locate the vehicle and driver involved," she said.

"Please call Crime Stoppers on 919 or 9904 002."