Investigators reminded to make impact

+ Enlarge this image Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou addressess the participants during the closing of the Investigators Course. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:58PM THE work of an investigator is more than just about investigating a case.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Biu Matavou stressed this to 26 investigators while closing the three week Investigators Course Level II at the Fiji Police Academy this morning.

The investigators were reminded to uphold their profession as they had the ability to positively impact the lives of the people they serve.

"As investigators people look to us for answers and for justice to be served on the very people who prey upon their right to be safe but your ability to get those answers is not only reliant on the knowledge you have, but the values you hold dear to your profession," ACP Matavou said.

He also issued a warning about working outside the ambit of the law.

The course was attended to by investigators from the Fiji Police Force, Republic of Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

The dux of the course was awarded to WDC Ilisabeta Iliana who is based at the Navua Police Station.