Investigators reminded to make impact

Update: 3:58PM THE work of an investigator is more than just about investigating a case.
Chief of Intelligence and Investigations Assistant
Commissioner of Police (ACP) Biu Matavou stressed this to 26 investigators
while closing the three week Investigators Course Level II at the Fiji Police
Academy this morning.
The investigators were reminded to uphold their profession
as they had the ability to positively impact the lives of the people they
serve.
"As investigators people look to us for answers and for
justice to be served on the very people who prey upon their right to be safe
but your ability to get those answers is not only reliant on the knowledge you
have, but the values you hold dear to your profession," ACP Matavou said.
He also issued a warning about working outside the ambit of
the law.
The course was attended to by investigators from the Fiji
Police Force, Republic of Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji
Independent Commission against Corruption.
The dux of the course was awarded to WDC Ilisabeta Iliana
who is based at the Navua Police Station.