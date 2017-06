/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji soccer reps Saula Waqa and Laisenia Raura departs Lautroka for Nadi Airport on their way to New Caledonia yesterday.Picture.MACIU MALO

Update: 3:56PM The Vodafone Fiji soccer team departed the country this afternoon with high hopes of doing the country proud.

After its 2-all draw against New Caledonia in their 2018 fifa World Cup qualifiers held at Lautoka on Wednesday, the Amani Makoe-captain side is confident of a good outing.

Head coach Christophe Gamel said the side have been working hard on improving its mistakes at training and would be out to make the Fiji proud in New Caledonia.

The return match will be held on Sunday.