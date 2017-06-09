Residents compete for spot

Update: 3:56PM FIJI Residents players have a huge challenge ahead of them if they are to make it in to the 2017 Vodafone Fiji Bati Rugby League World Cup squad.
Fiji National Rugby League chief executive officer Timoci
Naleba said there are many criteria for local players to meet in order to make
it in to the squad.
"One thing is to be fit and another thing is to be play
consistently at top level because of the mental demand of the game at that
level," Naleba said.
He highlighted that some of the reasons local players at
times were found lacking during big test matches was because Rugby League is
still developing in Fiji.