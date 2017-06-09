Residents compete for spot

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian residents in training for a spot on the Vodafone Fiji Bati team. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:56PM FIJI Residents players have a huge challenge ahead of them if they are to make it in to the 2017 Vodafone Fiji Bati Rugby League World Cup squad.

Fiji National Rugby League chief executive officer Timoci Naleba said there are many criteria for local players to meet in order to make it in to the squad.

"One thing is to be fit and another thing is to be play consistently at top level because of the mental demand of the game at that level," Naleba said.

He highlighted that some of the reasons local players at times were found lacking during big test matches was because Rugby League is still developing in Fiji.