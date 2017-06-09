OCO gets $2.49m NZ funding

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Signing the agreement between OCO and the NZ MFAT. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:23PM THE Oceania Customs Organisation (OCO) today signed a historic three-year grant funding arrangement for $F2.49 million with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT NZ) at the OCO office in Suva.

NZ High Commissioner to Fiji Mark Ramsden, who signed the agreement on behalf of the MFAT NZ, said OCO was in many ways the engine room of trade in the Pacific region.

"What OCO does is it enables Pacific countries to trade with each other; to take advantage of globalisation and while you don�t build physical bridges you certainly build metaphorical bridges for member countries. We are all highly dependent on trade," Mr Ramsden said.

OCO head of Secretariat Seve Paeniu, while thanking NZ for the financial support said, the MFAT NZ funding would provide critical resources to enable OCO to deliver on its recently-launched 2017-2022 Strategic Plan.