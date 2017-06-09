Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 9 June

Managed marine area lauded

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, June 09, 2017

Update: 1:12PM GOVERNMENT's commitment to expand marine managed areas in Fiji to the scale needed, connecting ridge to reef or integrated coastal management has been lauded by Non-Governmental Organisations.

In a statement Wildlife Conservation Society director Doctor Sangeeta Mangubhai who is part of the United Nations World's Oceans Conference said the Fijian government and their non-government partners identified and drafted 17 voluntary commitments towards the protection and sustainable management of our ocean.

"These cover a wide diversity of topics from marine managed areas, including locally managed marine areas, integrated coastal management, coastal fisheries, gender and fisheries, grouper spawning aggregations, turtles, sharks, and whale," she said.








