Managed marine area lauded

Update: 1:12PM GOVERNMENT's commitment to expand marine managed areas in Fiji to the scale needed, connecting ridge to reef or integrated coastal management has been lauded by Non-Governmental Organisations.
In a statement Wildlife Conservation Society director Doctor
Sangeeta Mangubhai who is part of the United Nations World's Oceans Conference
said the Fijian government and their non-government partners identified and
drafted 17 voluntary commitments towards the protection and sustainable
management of our ocean.
"These cover a wide diversity of topics from marine managed
areas, including locally managed marine areas, integrated coastal management,
coastal fisheries, gender and fisheries, grouper spawning aggregations,
turtles, sharks, and whale," she said.