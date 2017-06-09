Oceans about Pacific survival

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:11PM THE Pacific Ocean is not just important to the Pacific Islands; it is a matter of survival and to a dignified existence.

University of the South Pacific vice-Chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra highlighted this during a high-level meeting in New York earlier this week.

The meeting was on developing regional nodes for capacity building and transfer of marine technology using data-based reporting to support delivery of SDG14 in the South Pacific and beyond.

The side event was organised by the Australian Mission to the United Nations.

Mr Chandra said as an oceanic university, the Pacific Ocean was vital to its students, alumni and Pacific Islands governments that own the university including its stakeholders.

"It is vital that this opportunity for advancement of science and capacity is taken forward, not just to meet SDG14 or other SDG14 targets, but to create a platform for improved integrated management and monitoring of the oceans, a strengthened blue economy, and the potential to respond to emerging needs, such as the management of the High Seas beyond national jurisdictions," he said.

Acknowledging the chair and organisers of the event, Professor Chandra said he was grateful for the opportunity given the importance of capacity building to enabling both implementation of initiatives and for monitoring, and given the centrality of USP in higher

Mr Chandra also two challenges which USP could fully deliver on regional capacity for oceans including limitations to technical and scientific capacity and infrastructure and the need to advance the depth and diversity of partnerships.

"Capacity development across the Pacific has abounded over the last decades and yet we still see many of the indicators of ocean health declining," he said.

"When talking about capacity development, it cannot be fragmented and periodic, it needs to be systematic and sustainable. It needs to be programmatic- rather than project-based.

"It needs to be focused on different levels, from undergraduates to high-level technical career professionals."

Mr Chandra further reaffirmed USP's strong and unwavering commitment to the work required as part of the landmark conference.