Waimaro to get health centre

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Friday, June 09, 2017

Update: 1:10PM THE people of Waimaro will now have better access to adequate medical services after the groundbreaking of the new Waimaro Health Centre in Ra today.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Margaret Twomey joined Fiji's Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar in officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Waimaro Health Centre will be an upgraded facility, providing more services and facilities for people in the Waimaro region who suffered the wrath of Tropical Cyclone Winston in February 2016.

Ms Akbar said this new development would enhance the health care accessibility for the people of Ra.

"According to the 2007 Bureau of Statistics report the province of Ra has a population of nearly over 29,000 and it is one of the fastest growing provinces in Fiji," Ms Akbar said.

"As such a development of this nature is strategic development to ensure that every Fijian is able to access the proper health care services through the fully-fledged health centre."

Ms Twomey said the new health centre was an example of co-operation between Fiji and Australia to build resilience in communities that are most vulnerable.

The new Health Centre is a co-financed initiative between the Australian and Fijian governments, and is part of Australia's pledge of $FJ30 million to help Fijians from the devastation of the cyclone.

 








