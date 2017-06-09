FRCA partners with regional body

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FRCA CEO Visvanath Das with PITAA Secretariat Head Koni Ravono. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:10PM THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) and the Pacific Islands Tax Administrators Association (PITAA) will now be able to share information and resources to deal with taxation issues not only in the country but at a regional level as well.

In a joint statement FRCA CEO Visvanath Das said the partnership between taxpayers and the tax administration plays an important role in voluntary tax compliance.

"We have implemented various tax compliance strategies and reforms like PAYE as final tax and VAT Self-Assessment and we continuously measure the effectiveness of these reforms," Mr Das said.

Meanwhile Head of PITAA Secretariat Koni Ravono said the agreement allowed the Secretariat to tap into the vast information database already established with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority to share with its members.

"Through this MOU, FRCA together with other leading tax administrations in the region, will play an instrumental role in the development and strengthening of tax administrations in the region," Ms Ravono said.