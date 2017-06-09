FRCA partners with regional body

Update: 1:10PM THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) and the Pacific Islands Tax Administrators Association (PITAA) will now be able to share information and resources to deal with taxation issues not only in the country but at a regional level as well.
In a joint statement FRCA CEO Visvanath Das said the
partnership between taxpayers and the tax administration plays an important
role in voluntary tax compliance.
"We have implemented various tax compliance strategies and
reforms like PAYE as final tax and VAT Self-Assessment and we continuously
measure the effectiveness of these reforms," Mr Das said.
Meanwhile Head of PITAA Secretariat Koni Ravono said the
agreement allowed the Secretariat to tap into the vast information database
already established with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority to share with
its members.
"Through this MOU, FRCA together with other leading tax
administrations in the region, will play an instrumental role in the
development and strengthening of tax administrations in the region," Ms Ravono
said.