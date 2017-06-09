Fiji Time: 12:42 PM on Friday 9 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fashion donates to home

LICE MOVONO
Friday, June 09, 2017

Update: 12:19PM FIJI Fashion Week ended several years of a partnership with Dilkusha Home yesterday when it gave them $2,500 FJD, the proceeds of a charity fundraiser it held during their annual event two weeks ago.

Fashion Week Limited managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said Dilkusha had been her obvious choice when she was looking for a charity to divert proceeds of its community events to, years ago.

"We have always given the proceeds of our charity event to Dilkusha Home because years ago my father worked on a story about the home and I went there and saw all these young girls who lived at the home," Ms Whippy-Knight said.

Her father Stan Ritova was at the time a Fiji Times reporter and his assignment planted in the FJFW boss the interest in giving back.

"In those days they didn't have many things and I never ever forgot that. Growing up I have always wanted to know how I could help and then Fashion Week became a really great way to do that," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man denies rape claim
  2. Cement supplier halts production
  3. LEGO votes plea
  4. Fragile islands
  5. Farmers cautioned
  6. Chance of a lifetime
  7. Plea for crossing
  8. FSC tries to lure youths to sugarcane farming
  9. Ocean clean up
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  6. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)