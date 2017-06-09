Fashion donates to home

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Outgoing Fiji Fashion Week boss, Ellen Whippy Knight. Picture: FT File

Update: 12:19PM FIJI Fashion Week ended several years of a partnership with Dilkusha Home yesterday when it gave them $2,500 FJD, the proceeds of a charity fundraiser it held during their annual event two weeks ago.

Fashion Week Limited managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said Dilkusha had been her obvious choice when she was looking for a charity to divert proceeds of its community events to, years ago.

"We have always given the proceeds of our charity event to Dilkusha Home because years ago my father worked on a story about the home and I went there and saw all these young girls who lived at the home," Ms Whippy-Knight said.

Her father Stan Ritova was at the time a Fiji Times reporter and his assignment planted in the FJFW boss the interest in giving back.

"In those days they didn't have many things and I never ever forgot that. Growing up I have always wanted to know how I could help and then Fashion Week became a really great way to do that," she said.