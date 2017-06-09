Make the Ocean fight personal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Bainimarama closes World Oceans Day celebrations in New York. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:53AM MAKE the fight to defend the Ocean a personal fight and make it your fight.

This was the final plea of by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainiamara today at the close of the World Ocean Conference which he co-chaired at the United Nations in New York.

"Make this fight personal. Make it your own fight. Band together with your families and friends and become warriors for change. Positive change in defence of our oceans and seas," the Prime Minister said.

Even as the worlds oceans are under bigger threats in human history, we still have cause to celebrate it, PM Bainimarama said.

He added that many countries had made commitments towards protecting the Ocean and many actions were taken to "roll back the tide" in terms of reversing degradation.

"The nations of the world are finally beginning to act. But we can only do so effectively if we can marshal every single one of our own citizens to fight for the quality of our oceans and seas."