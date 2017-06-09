/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A map of the area to be affected by the Nasau Bridge closure. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:21AM THE Nasau Bridge on Nasau Road, off the Nadi back road will close for maintenance works on Sunday June 11 from 7:00am to 6:00pm.

Announcing the closure this morning, the Fiji Roads Authority said motorists must instead travel via Nasau Meigunyah Link Road during the closure.

"The temporary closure will allow for the bridge deck replacement work to take place and the Fiji Roads Authority has approval from the Fiji Sugar Corporation Nasau sector to allow public access via their cane access road as an alternative route during this time,"the FRA said.