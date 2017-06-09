Nasau bridge closure

Update: 11:21AM THE Nasau Bridge on Nasau Road, off the Nadi back road will close for maintenance works on Sunday June 11 from 7:00am to 6:00pm.
Announcing the closure this morning, the Fiji Roads
Authority said motorists must instead travel via Nasau Meigunyah Link Road during
the closure.
"The temporary closure will allow for the bridge deck
replacement work to take place and the Fiji Roads Authority has approval from
the Fiji Sugar Corporation Nasau sector to allow public access via their cane
access road as an alternative route during this time,"the FRA said.