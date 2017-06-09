Ba farmers outreach

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The griculture ministry team with the farmers from Toge village in Ba. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:21AM COMMERCIAL farmers who need government assistance need to look out for word of ministerial visits by the Agricultural ministry.

According to a statement from the Department of Information, the Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay headed a senior management team visit to the Ba communities of Naruku, Vatusui, Toge and Tabataba this week.

The ministry said the visit is to designed to reach those farmers who are struggling and who cant reach government facilities to access services.

"We are taking our team around Fiji to meet with farmers and we have had a very positive response. We have been able to identify and resolve issues on the ground," Minister Pillay said.

"Farmers are already benefiting from the assistance that has been given to them in the past from the Ministry. Our target now is to assist and help farmers who are trying their best and those who need some sort of assistance from the Ministry."