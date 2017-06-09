Suva netball popularity grows

Update: 11:18AM SUVA Primary Schools Netball vice president Loraini Ravoka says netball has really grown in terms of popularity, participation and development every year.
Ravoka said parents and teachers have really encouraged
their children's participation in the sport and have adopted a not only
competing attitude but more towards a winning attitude.
She said this in turn was a positive sign for the
sport.
"Games are becoming more competitive every Saturdays games
and netball has grown now. For example we have some Fiji Pearl netters who have
gone through the ranks of Suva Primary School netball," Ravoka said.
Then she added this indicated that development in grassroots
level has really improved.