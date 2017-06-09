Fiji Time: 12:41 PM on Friday 9 June

Suva netball popularity grows

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, June 09, 2017

Update: 11:18AM SUVA Primary Schools Netball vice president Loraini Ravoka says netball has really grown in terms of popularity, participation and development every year.

Ravoka said parents and teachers have really encouraged their children's participation in the sport and have adopted a not only competing attitude but more towards a winning attitude.

She said this in turn was a positive sign for the sport. 

"Games are becoming more competitive every Saturdays games and netball has grown now. For example we have some Fiji Pearl netters who have gone through the ranks of Suva Primary School netball," Ravoka said.

Then she added this indicated that development in grassroots level has really improved.








