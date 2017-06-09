Dancers back from India

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian dancers Ameet Kumar, Merlyn Dayal, Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis and Sheenel Rekha. Picture: SUPPLIED

MASTI Arts and Dance Group invested more than $26,000 to send three Fijian dancers to Mumbai, India, for a three-month dance course earlier this year.

The dancers have returned after spending three months at Terence Lewis Professional Training Institute, one of India's most renowned dance academy.

Group director Amit Ashween said his vision for the professional development of Fijian talent to international standards led him to undertake this initiative of a special workshop organised by a prestigious institute.

"A sacrifice of time away from Fiji and sheer dedication of physical strength and effort by our three youths Ameet, Merlyn and Sheenel representing Fiji in Mumbai, India," he said.

"We have a long way to go to put Fiji on the map of internationally recognised performing artistes and fly our Fijian flag on global performing platforms, but we feel we are a step closer in achieving that vision one day."

One of the dancers, Merlyn Dayal, said the trip was a lifetime experience in grooming them to be better dancers, better performers, better artistes and better teachers. The intensive three months course comprised daily three-hour classes covering jazz, contemporary hip hop, urban funk, Kathak and Bharatnatyam, aerial ring and aerial silk, dancehall, salsa, Bollywood as well as strength and flexibility and personal grooming for performers.

Mr Ashween acknowledged the sponsors — Ministry of Youth, the Indian High Commission with Gratis Visa, Supreme Fuel, Chicken Express, Curry House, Choice Resources and CK's Suva Bargain Centre — for their financial support and making the trip possible.

The group is now in the process of setting up a dance academy in Fiji to hold regular classes for all ages in Suva, Nakasi and Nadi for beginners.

They will host a free public show on June 28 in Suva to commemorate the centennial of Girmit abolition in Fiji, where they will showcase all that they have learnt from this project.