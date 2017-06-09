Fiji Time: 12:42 PM on Friday 9 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call to work smarter

Kalesi Mele
Friday, June 09, 2017

RAISING productivity must be the nation's top priority, says Fiji National University's vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healy.

Speaking at the launch of the Productivity Awareness Campaign at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi recently, Prof Healy said the campaign was designed to encourage everyone in Fiji to focus on the continuous improvement of economically-sustainable productivity and quality.

"All of us have a role to play in leading, supporting and creating a culture which enhances productivity and breaks down the barriers that hinder productivity and growth," he said. "Productivity is about working smarter today for better outcomes tomorrow."

Prof Healy said the success of most businesses in the country and around the world had been attributed to increased productivity.

"Failing to invest in improving productivity and quality means falling behind the competition, losing sales and profits, contracting the workforce and ultimately collapsing," he said. "Corporate history is littered with the industry of one-time household names that vanished because they lost sight of this basic message."

The month-long campaign was launched by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy. Dr Reddy said it was crucial that the system fostered a foundation of productivity for the benefit of Fiji's economy in the future.

The Productivity Awareness Campaign launch involves a month of activities aimed at promoting productivity and quality in Fiji's organisations, including workshops, seminars, training by the Asian Productivity Organization, training for evaluators of the Fiji Business Excellence Awards and alumni events.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man denies rape claim
  2. Cement supplier halts production
  3. LEGO votes plea
  4. Fragile islands
  5. Farmers cautioned
  6. Chance of a lifetime
  7. Plea for crossing
  8. FSC tries to lure youths to sugarcane farming
  9. Ocean clean up
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  6. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)