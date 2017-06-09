Call to work smarter

/ Front page / News

RAISING productivity must be the nation's top priority, says Fiji National University's vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healy.

Speaking at the launch of the Productivity Awareness Campaign at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi recently, Prof Healy said the campaign was designed to encourage everyone in Fiji to focus on the continuous improvement of economically-sustainable productivity and quality.

"All of us have a role to play in leading, supporting and creating a culture which enhances productivity and breaks down the barriers that hinder productivity and growth," he said. "Productivity is about working smarter today for better outcomes tomorrow."

Prof Healy said the success of most businesses in the country and around the world had been attributed to increased productivity.

"Failing to invest in improving productivity and quality means falling behind the competition, losing sales and profits, contracting the workforce and ultimately collapsing," he said. "Corporate history is littered with the industry of one-time household names that vanished because they lost sight of this basic message."

The month-long campaign was launched by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy. Dr Reddy said it was crucial that the system fostered a foundation of productivity for the benefit of Fiji's economy in the future.

The Productivity Awareness Campaign launch involves a month of activities aimed at promoting productivity and quality in Fiji's organisations, including workshops, seminars, training by the Asian Productivity Organization, training for evaluators of the Fiji Business Excellence Awards and alumni events.