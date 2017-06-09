UN checks police peacekeeping capability

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commanding Officer Police Special Response Unit SSP Malakai Kivarua speaks to UN Advisory team leader Adam Smith (left) and Jillann Farmer during the UN team's visit to Nasinu. Picture: SUPPLIED

A UNITED Nations (UN) delegation has been conducting an assessment and advisory visit of Fiji Police Force facilities and capabilities in the country.

The purpose of the assessment visit is for the team to inspect the facilities and capabilities in accordance with a mandatory process for all Police Contributing Countries (PCC) to determine the viability of Fiji UN peacekeeping pledges.

Team leader from the UN's Department of Peacekeeping Operations Adam Smith said the visit was a follow-up on the pledge made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to send more officers for UN missions.

"I was present when your prime Minister made the pledge and we were thrilled by the enthusiasm from Fiji to deploy more officers despite your size and limited resources as you were keen on doing as much as you can," Mr Smith said.

"Please see this visit as our interest in following through the pledge made by your visit."

The team witnessed a series of drills and scenarios enacted by the formed police unit (FPU) capabilities and potential guard unit at the Police Special Response Unit at Nasinu 8 Miles.

"It's been a tremendous display of Fiji police capabilities from the FPU and we have been impressed with the tremendous enthusiasm shown with the training conducted so far," he said.

The delegation visited the Forensics Unit and the CID HQ, noting interests from the UN Police Divisions for potential deployment of Investigators and Forensics to assist in UN-led investigations when required.

The delegation included Shahab Uddin, from the UN Department of Field Supplies, Jillian Farmer the chief medical officer of the UN Field Supplies, Qader Al Habahbeh (UN Police Division HQ) and Roman Polyvoda UNMISS HQ.

An observer delegation from the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary was present because they had showed interest in peacekeeping and Fiji's capabilities to provide training.