Extra burden

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, June 09, 2017

A MECHANICAL harvesting co-operative has been told by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority that it has to pay 9 per cent VAT for their earnings from this season's sugarcane harvest.

While speaking at an informal discussion with the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, in Ba on Wednesday, the group revealed they would be charged taxes even though sugarcane farmers were not subjected to such deductions.

"We were told by FRCA that our co-operative is a business," said a sugarcane farmer from Ba.

"So, we have to pay 9 per cent VAT from the income that comes in from our harvest.

"The money that comes from harvesting with our mechanical harvester, VAT will be charged on that."

The farmer said this was despite a directive from Government that sugarcanefarmers were not charged VAT for their cane.

"This is an extra burden to the farmers of our co-operative.

"It is a crucial factor that we see that will affect our cane farms and our co-operative."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said he would look into the issue.








