Free prostate cancer tests

+ Enlarge this image Vinaina Waqa, left, and Asinate Sokiveta of the Pacific Specialist Health Care checks for prostate cancer on Reuben Colata during the free prostate test at the Marist Old Boys agm in Suva. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

IN an effort to take a proactive stand against prostate cancer, the Marist Old Boys Association (MOBA) carried out prostate cancer tests for its members on Wednesday evening.

MOBA president Opetaia Ravai said this was an initiative by the association to ensure there was early detection of prostate cancer which would lead to early treatment.

"The prostate cancer tests are part of our wellness program and as we grow old, the risk increases," he said.

"So, I'm thankful to the medical team which came and gave tests for free and they will personally contact the old boys (OBs) if they are at risk or not and if they are, it needs to be detected early so they can work on treatment for it."

More than 100 members of the association were present at the event.

Meanwhile, the MOBA annual general meeting also took place on Wednesday where discussions on the need to assist Marist Brothers High School arose.

"A lot of things have emulated from these discussions and there is a need for us to assist the school develop a strategic plan," he said.

"We all can do our part, the Government, the education board, and the OBs. We need this strategic plan to guide us and it's great the resolution has been passed here."

Mr Ravai said they were looking forward to building better things for the association and offer assistance to the school.