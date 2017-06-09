/ Front page / News

ALMOST halfway into the year and commercial fishers continue to operate freely in the North as the Ministry of Fisheries awaits the gazetting of the proposed fishing access fees Bill.

In an interview, the ministry's permanent secretary Saula Lagataki said the gazetting of the proposed Bill regulating the access fees would await the completion of the consultations on the Inshore Access Fees.

Mr Lagataki said fishermen were still operating on an understanding that they would pay their access fees once the Bill was passed in Parliament.

"The paper is still with Cabinet and no decisions have been made yet," he said.

This prevented the ministry from enforcing the fees on fishermen.

"Government had abolished the goodwill payment that used to be formerly paid by fishermen to landowners.

"We are still doing consultations on how much is to be paid for the qoliqoli access fees."

Earlier, Mr Lagataki told this newspaper that a very low number of fishermen were fishing because of the situation regarding the issuance of licences.

He had also said that once everything was sorted, the number of fishermen was expected to normalise.

Meanwhile, the Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said Government needed to gazette the access fees quickly because there were traditional fishing ground owners who relied on the fees.