Fiji Time: 12:42 PM on Friday 9 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Beauty with a big heart

Kalesi Mele
Friday, June 09, 2017

FOR Shivona Shamantha the opportunity to grace the stage and advocate for the underprivileged has always been a passion.

Representing the Lovu sector in this year's Farmers Carnival in Lautoka has fulfilled one of her short- term goals.

The 19-year-old Fiji National University culinary arts student said one of the difficult things about being a contestant was rallying the support of community members for an issue she was advocating for.

"It's not easy getting people to contribute to a cause like this or any cause for that matter," she said. "I'm just grateful for an opportunity to be able to advocate and tell people that there are those that are less fortunate than some and that they need our support."

Ms Shamantha grew up with parents who belonged to two different religions. "My mother is Christian and my father is a Muslim. But neither of them stop us from attending church or a Muslim cultural event. I guess where there is love, you will always find a way to work things out.

"They were happy about my decision to become a contestant but they always remind me to work hard and complete my education.

"I have always dreamed of becoming a chef and I love cooking so I hope through my education I am one step closer to achieving my dream."

On Wednesday, the contestants visited the Golden Age Home in Lautoka where Ms Shamantha had difficulty keeping her emotions in check.

"I want to tell young people not to neglect your parents.

"They are our gods here on earth and deserve our love and support. They would never dream of leaving us when we were young, we too must reciprocate that love for them once they are old," she said.

The carnival ends tomorrow night with the crowning of Miss Farmers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man denies rape claim
  2. Cement supplier halts production
  3. LEGO votes plea
  4. Fragile islands
  5. Farmers cautioned
  6. Chance of a lifetime
  7. Plea for crossing
  8. FSC tries to lure youths to sugarcane farming
  9. Ocean clean up
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  6. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)