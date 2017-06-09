Beauty with a big heart

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmers Carnival'sMiss Lovu Sector Shivona Shamantha.Picture: REINAL CHAND

FOR Shivona Shamantha the opportunity to grace the stage and advocate for the underprivileged has always been a passion.

Representing the Lovu sector in this year's Farmers Carnival in Lautoka has fulfilled one of her short- term goals.

The 19-year-old Fiji National University culinary arts student said one of the difficult things about being a contestant was rallying the support of community members for an issue she was advocating for.

"It's not easy getting people to contribute to a cause like this or any cause for that matter," she said. "I'm just grateful for an opportunity to be able to advocate and tell people that there are those that are less fortunate than some and that they need our support."

Ms Shamantha grew up with parents who belonged to two different religions. "My mother is Christian and my father is a Muslim. But neither of them stop us from attending church or a Muslim cultural event. I guess where there is love, you will always find a way to work things out.

"They were happy about my decision to become a contestant but they always remind me to work hard and complete my education.

"I have always dreamed of becoming a chef and I love cooking so I hope through my education I am one step closer to achieving my dream."

On Wednesday, the contestants visited the Golden Age Home in Lautoka where Ms Shamantha had difficulty keeping her emotions in check.

"I want to tell young people not to neglect your parents.

"They are our gods here on earth and deserve our love and support. They would never dream of leaving us when we were young, we too must reciprocate that love for them once they are old," she said.

The carnival ends tomorrow night with the crowning of Miss Farmers.