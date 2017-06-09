Keep the Marist spirit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Marist Brothers High School old boys committee members. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

ALUMNI of Marist Brothers High School from Fiji and abroad have been reminded of the long history the school has and the many challenges it had to overcome to become the institution it is today.

Marist Old Boys Association carried out the Mobilise Conference program at Studio 6 Apartments yesterday.

MBHS principal Ben Salacakau reminded the Marist Old Boys (MOB) of the long history the school had after its establishment 80 years ago.

Mr Salacakau said people had the preconceived idea that MBHS was only meant for Catholic students.

However, he reassured that the school was open to all students who met the prescribed academic requirements.

During the conference, there were educational talks on medical facilities, non-communicable diseases, insurance plans, the implications of drugs and domestic violence.

About 200 members of the association were present at the event yesterday.