No clues one year on

ONE year has lapsed and the circumstances surrounding the gruesome death of a man remain a mystery.

Salesh Chand's charred remains were found in his burnt company vehicle at the Fiji Sugar Corporation yard in Lautoka in the early hours of June 8 last year.

His wife Ranjani Devi and their two sons, who are in Year 11 and Year 13, are still waiting for answers.

"I always call the crime department in Lautoka and officers tell me that the case is still open and they don't have any clue," she said.

"One officer even told me that it was an accident, but the thing is that my husband was found in the front passenger seat of the vehicle."

Ms Lata said Mr Chand, 42, had some kava at their home then on Bavadra Rd at Kashmir, Lautoka, with a man and a woman, who were strangers to her, on the night of June 7, 2016.

She believes that after she went to sleep, they drank beer because she could see empty bottles when she woke up at about 1.30am on June 8 after hearing the vehicle turn on the gravel in their compound.

"The woman was sitting in the house. I saw the empty beer bottles and I knew they went to get some more beer. I called Salesh about 15 or 20 minutes after he and the other man had left and he told me he was in Ba," Ms Lata said.

She said after about one hour, the man who left with Salesh returned to their home in another vehicle and when asked, he said Salesh was in Ba.

"At about 5.30am on June 8, a family member came home and told me that Salesh had an accident and he was in hospital.

"She said doctors were not allowing anyone to see him.

"It was not until the afternoon of the same day when I learnt that my husband had died.

"I was able to identify him only through the chain he was wearing.

"I believe the man who was drinking with him and then went in the car that night knows a lot about what happened to my husband. Police should question him properly and find clues.

"It's one year already now and it's sad that there is no progress so far in police investigations into my husband's murder," she said.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the investigation file was still open and police officers were working on the case.