Man denies rape claim

Aqela Susu
Friday, June 09, 2017

A MAN who allegedly raped his 16-year-old cousin inside a toilet in their home last year yesterday informed the High Court that the allegations against him had brought him and his family shame.

The 27-year-old is charged with two counts of rape.

He is standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva for the alleged offences.

The incidents allegedly happened between November 2015 and January 2016 in Nasinu.

While giving sworn evidence yesterday, the accused said he came to know of the allegations when he was called by his sister on a Monday afternoon to meet at a local supermarket where she relayed the news to him.

He said he was shocked and did not know what to do.

The accused denied committing the alleged acts.

He will reappear before Justice Perera today.








