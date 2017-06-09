Fiji Time: 12:42 PM on Friday 9 June

Cocaine retrial starts

Aqela Susu
Friday, June 09, 2017

NO one picked up a green bag that allegedly contained cocaine when it arrived at the Fiji Airways office in Nausori Airport, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

Police Inspector Anare Masitabua revealed this when he took the witness stand for prosecution yesterday.

Colombian national Aiden Alec Hurtado is currently on retrial for the alleged offence. Mr Hurtado is accused of importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015. After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado is facing a retrial.

In his evidence, Inspector Masitabua said on February 11, 2014 he was tasked to be part of a drug operation at the Nausori Airport.

He confirmed that a bag, green in colour and suspected to contain cocaine was flown over under surveillance from Nadi International Airport to Nausori International Airport.

Inspector Masitabua said the flight arrived at Nausori at 11.30am on February 11. He confirmed he was to monitor the movement of the bag because it was meant to be picked up by an employee of Fiji Airways who was alleged to have been in contact with Mr Hurtado.

Inspector Masitabua said Mr Matatolu failed to pick up the bag from the Fiji Airways Office so it was then transported to the Police Forensic Analysis Laboratory at Koronivia in Nausori.

Mr Hurtado has been further remanded in custody.

The trial continues before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe today.








