Penalties 'good deterrent' for bad drivers

+ Enlarge this image Land Transport Authority chief executive officer, Carmine Piantedosi (left) and director traffic and transport SSP Mahesh Mishra during the Traffic Control Division brief overview at Nabua Police Station yesterday. Picture: RAMA

LAND Transport Authority's new chief executive officer, Carmine Piantedosi, believes an increase in penalties against motorists will help change their behaviour on the road.

Mr Piantedosi said as a deterrent, penalties were the best way to deter bad behaviour.

"That came about on how we can curb behaviour of drivers who are misbehaving on our roads," he said.

"I'm not saying or suggesting that there is a review or deciding to change those penalties at this point in time, but as a major deterrent to driver behaviour and improving the safety of road users, one way is to address penalties and what those penalties are. Otherwise it is educating the road users and having training and educational programs on road safety."

Mr Piantedosi met officers of the Police Traffic Division yesterday led by its director, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahesh Mishra, to have an insight of the joint collaboration between the two institutions.

SSP Mishra said the main objective of the two institutions was the safety of every Fijian while on the road.

"The offence, the penalties is one side, but the most important thing is the safety of our people and road users," he said.

"We need to change the mind-set of our people and road users to bring safety first before they commit an offence."