Fiji Time: 12:41 PM on Friday 9 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Penalties 'good deterrent' for bad drivers

Aqela Susu
Friday, June 09, 2017

LAND Transport Authority's new chief executive officer, Carmine Piantedosi, believes an increase in penalties against motorists will help change their behaviour on the road.

Mr Piantedosi said as a deterrent, penalties were the best way to deter bad behaviour.

"That came about on how we can curb behaviour of drivers who are misbehaving on our roads," he said.

"I'm not saying or suggesting that there is a review or deciding to change those penalties at this point in time, but as a major deterrent to driver behaviour and improving the safety of road users, one way is to address penalties and what those penalties are. Otherwise it is educating the road users and having training and educational programs on road safety."

Mr Piantedosi met officers of the Police Traffic Division yesterday led by its director, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahesh Mishra, to have an insight of the joint collaboration between the two institutions.

SSP Mishra said the main objective of the two institutions was the safety of every Fijian while on the road.

"The offence, the penalties is one side, but the most important thing is the safety of our people and road users," he said.

"We need to change the mind-set of our people and road users to bring safety first before they commit an offence."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man denies rape claim
  2. Cement supplier halts production
  3. LEGO votes plea
  4. Fragile islands
  5. Farmers cautioned
  6. Chance of a lifetime
  7. Plea for crossing
  8. FSC tries to lure youths to sugarcane farming
  9. Ocean clean up
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  6. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)