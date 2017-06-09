Fiji Time: 12:42 PM on Friday 9 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Elections office plans meetings with parties

Aqela Susu
Friday, June 09, 2017

THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has planned meetings with political parties to enhance election skills and knowledge.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said the frequency of these meetings would increase as the general election drew near.

He said since the 2014 General Election, the FEO prepared a five-year strategic plan and one of the activities in the plan was to enhance the capacity of stakeholders in terms of elections.

Mr Saneem said this was why FEO opted to conduct the internationally-accredited building resources in democracy, governance and elections (BRIDGE) training for political parties.

He confirmed that so far political parties had been trained on modules of introduction to elections and polling counting and results.

They are yet to conduct training on political finance and campaign.

"We have established a periodic election update/briefing and FEO/political parties meeting program since last year," Mr Saneem said.

"This is another platform for political parties to raise matters and seek clarifications from the FEO. "The turnouts at these meetings are very encouraging.

"Closer to the election, the frequency of these meetings will increase.

"Also the Electoral Commission has started meetings with political parties.

"Overall, the activities so far, as well as those that are planned towards the election, are designed to enhance elections skills and knowledge of political parties."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man denies rape claim
  2. Cement supplier halts production
  3. LEGO votes plea
  4. Fragile islands
  5. Farmers cautioned
  6. Chance of a lifetime
  7. Plea for crossing
  8. FSC tries to lure youths to sugarcane farming
  9. Ocean clean up
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  6. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)