Elections office plans meetings with parties

THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has planned meetings with political parties to enhance election skills and knowledge.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said the frequency of these meetings would increase as the general election drew near.

He said since the 2014 General Election, the FEO prepared a five-year strategic plan and one of the activities in the plan was to enhance the capacity of stakeholders in terms of elections.

Mr Saneem said this was why FEO opted to conduct the internationally-accredited building resources in democracy, governance and elections (BRIDGE) training for political parties.

He confirmed that so far political parties had been trained on modules of introduction to elections and polling counting and results.

They are yet to conduct training on political finance and campaign.

"We have established a periodic election update/briefing and FEO/political parties meeting program since last year," Mr Saneem said.

"This is another platform for political parties to raise matters and seek clarifications from the FEO. "The turnouts at these meetings are very encouraging.

"Closer to the election, the frequency of these meetings will increase.

"Also the Electoral Commission has started meetings with political parties.

"Overall, the activities so far, as well as those that are planned towards the election, are designed to enhance elections skills and knowledge of political parties."