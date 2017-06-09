LEGO votes plea

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jack Newell, 13, show his Lego display at his home in Lami yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD Jack Newell aims to use and see a Lego setup that shows his love for the oceans and marine organisms.

LEGO Ideas is a website that allows fans of the plastic building bricks to submit ideas for possible creation.

Jack's love of the ocean and Lego made him submit a design idea to the website to raise awareness about the ocean, sharks and coral reefs.

He is seeking 10,000 votes necessary for the Lego Company to consider the idea for development.

"I need every Fijian's vote. 2017 is the Pacific Year of the Ocean, so it would be a good time to do this," he said.

"I think that if people everywhere see how majestic and beautiful marine creatures and reefs are while playing with models of them and know more about them, then it could make a major difference in making sure we have healthy oceans in the future."

Jack and his family are originally from New Zealand and they have been living on a boat for the past 15 years.

In 2012, the family stopped in Fiji and now call Fiji their home, living on their boat in Lami.

"The Pacific Island Development Forum has designed a special logo to celebrate 2017 as the Year of the Ocean and wrote me a letter of support for my LEGO idea and said that they would be honoured for their logo to be on the box and manuals," said Jack.

"WWF South Pacific and the University of the South Pacific have offered to help by producing information on the animals and habitats, what state their populations are in and what we can do to help look after them. This information could be placed on the LEGO boxes and manuals. They wrote me letters of support too and think my idea is a great one."

Voting takes place online at www.ideas.lego.com.

Users need have to have a free account in order to vote.