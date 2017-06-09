Changes to competition venue, date

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Kaila! Star Search top 25 talents. They will perform on June 22 at Suva's Village Six cinemas after Damodar Group offered its support for the event. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

WITH the announcement of the Kaila! Star Search competition being shifted from this Saturday to June 22, the contestants have been given more time to prepare themselves for this year's competition.

The event will be held for the first time at Village 6 Cinemas and competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said ample time would be given to the contestants to prepare for the finals.

"We are grateful Damodar came on board to support us. The new venue is an exciting one and the Top 25 contestants are pumped for the show. We are excited about the new dates and venue," Vakadewavosa said.

According to Vakadewavosa, preparations had not been affected by the shifting of the event and they were in the process of finalising the rundown program for the show.

"We were facing difficulties in getting a venue but since the venue has been decided, we can now focus on getting the minor formalities right for the event. We are expecting a full house for the first show because different contestants would be showcasing their talents to the public," he said.

"We are looking to hold rehearsals this Saturday and two days next week for the contestants to fine tune their performances before the actual event."

Meanwhile, one of the contestants, Sharon Patrick welcomed the decision to move the event to a later date with a new venue.

"This will give me personally more time to prepare and rehearse. The only thing now for me to do is inform my family and friends about the changing of the dates of the show so that they can attend the event on 22 June," she said.

The first show will be held on Thursday, June 22. This is the tenth year for the show.