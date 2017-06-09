'Custodian' of resources

/ Front page / News

TOURISM Minister Faiyaz Koya has urged Fijians to use the natural resources in a sustainable manner for the benefit of future generations.

Mr Koya said this at the mangrove planting initiative held at Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa yesterday coinciding with the ministry's World Oceans Day celebrations.

The event was held through a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism (MITT), the Ministry of Youth and Sports' Organisation for Industrial, Spiritual, Cultural and Advancement (OISCA) and the resort.

Members of Sigatoka community, resort guests and staff members joined the minister in planting 200 mangrove saplings at the resort foreshore.

Mr Koya said each person was a "custodian" of natural resources and had the responsibility to protect it.

He said each person could make a difference and became an agent for change.

"Our waterways are choking. Our seas and oceans have become vast rubbish dumps.

"This is affecting and killing the creatures that live in the seas. We rely on our seas and oceans today and for generations to come, for sustenance and livelihood."