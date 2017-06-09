Fiji Time: 12:41 PM on Friday 9 June

Hotel workers clean up foreshore

Kalesi Mele
Friday, June 09, 2017

STAFF members of Tanoa Waterfront Hotel Lautoka cleaned up the Marine Drive foreshore to mark World Oceans Day yesterday.

Hotel manager Narend Kumar said while cleaning up the foreshore was a regular activity for the staff, they felt strongly about helping others to commit to the protection of the oceans.

"This is the little bit we can do to contribute towards the protection of our oceans," he said.

"There is big talk around the ocean and climate change and this is one of the things that we feel strongly about.

"This was an opportune time I would say whereby we took the day out with our staff to clean up our foreshore."

Mr Kumar said much of the debris collected were empty beer bottles.

"There are a lot of other things that have been collected, you will see clothes, broken bottles, glass ... you name it.

"You will note some people are so careless, I would say, and they don't take pride in our environment."

He urged Lautoka community members to keep the environment clean.

"We at Waterfront try and do as much as we can. However, every time we clean up, we see the same sort of stuff lying there.

"We still feel that people are still drinking around this place and throwing the bottles, but those iron rods and some of the others are probably drifting from rivers and stuff and get collected over here.

"I think everyone should take as much responsibility as possible and contribute to the protection of the environment."








