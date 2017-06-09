Fiji Time: 12:41 PM on Friday 9 June

Farmers cautioned

Kalesi Mele
Friday, June 09, 2017

FARMERS have been cautioned not to meddle in the affairs of Fiji Sugar Corporation.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark made this statement in response to queries from farmers participating in a strategic planning consultation on how the corporation plans to properly market the end product — sugar.

Ba farmer Gyan Singh had suggested that to properly market the industry, the corporation needed to involve the growers council and respective industry stakeholders.

"One phrase that would probably describe the failure of marketing is too many cooks can spoil the food and I will caution you all and I will continue to caution everybody about trying to have too many people making decisions," Mr Clark said.

He said FSC had the challenge of competing against other markets and they needed best people for the job.

"In this work, we are competing against all the other players trying to sell and beat us. We need to be fast, we need to be nimble, we need to have experts working for us.

"We will be employing experts to work for FSC. I already have the meetings to bring in people to help us so that we get the best deal for everybody.

"What you say though is valid. I believe FSC can be very transparent to the grower body to whatever we want to show you — how much is being sold — what competition are we getting to prove that we are getting you the best deal that we can.

"I would say leave that at an advisory service, don't try and get involved in the actual decision-making. I prefer you grow the sugar, grow the cane, leave it to experts to bring the best value," said Mr Clark.








