Fiji Time: 12:41 PM on Friday 9 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Clubs gift students with dictionaries

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, June 09, 2017

FOUR hundred dictionaries were given to primary school students around the North this week.

The gift by members of the Rotary Club of Auckland, Harbourside in partnership with Education First and Rotary of Labasa, was a national program that had already distributed 1600 dictionaries around the country.

Rotary Club of Harbourside executive Harjeet Golian said the distribution of dictionaries was part of their program to help the rural communities.

"Young children need to get the best and quality education which is why we are here in the country to distribute dictionaries to students," he said.

Mr Golian said they believed in helping the needy and students of rural areas who did not have access to dictionaries because of its high cost.

"We have had few teams that came in early this year and distributed dictionaries."

"So far we have distributed a total of 1600 dictionaries to students all around Fiji and the best thing about this dictionary is those children can share it with their family members and they can use this same dictionary right up to tertiary level."

Mr Golian said the dictionary had pictures that would enable students to understand the words and what it meant.

"We will try to continue with this distribution in years to come as we know and understand that most families nowadays cannot afford to buy a dictionary each for their children because it's too expensive."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man denies rape claim
  2. Cement supplier halts production
  3. LEGO votes plea
  4. Fragile islands
  5. Farmers cautioned
  6. Chance of a lifetime
  7. Plea for crossing
  8. FSC tries to lure youths to sugarcane farming
  9. Ocean clean up
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  6. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)