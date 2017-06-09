Clubs gift students with dictionaries

/ Front page / News

FOUR hundred dictionaries were given to primary school students around the North this week.

The gift by members of the Rotary Club of Auckland, Harbourside in partnership with Education First and Rotary of Labasa, was a national program that had already distributed 1600 dictionaries around the country.

Rotary Club of Harbourside executive Harjeet Golian said the distribution of dictionaries was part of their program to help the rural communities.

"Young children need to get the best and quality education which is why we are here in the country to distribute dictionaries to students," he said.

Mr Golian said they believed in helping the needy and students of rural areas who did not have access to dictionaries because of its high cost.

"We have had few teams that came in early this year and distributed dictionaries."

"So far we have distributed a total of 1600 dictionaries to students all around Fiji and the best thing about this dictionary is those children can share it with their family members and they can use this same dictionary right up to tertiary level."

Mr Golian said the dictionary had pictures that would enable students to understand the words and what it meant.

"We will try to continue with this distribution in years to come as we know and understand that most families nowadays cannot afford to buy a dictionary each for their children because it's too expensive."