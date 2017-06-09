Solevu stands by installed chief

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Filimoni Ralogaivau. Picture: FT FILE

THE vanua of Solevu has reiterated that it would continue to support Ratu Filimone Ralogaivau as their chief, as he holds the position of Ai Sualevu.

Speaking on behalf of the vanua, Solevu Village headman Ratu Rafaele Ralogaivau said the villagers in Bua knew that Ratu Filimone was a descendant of the chiefly Ai Sualevu family.

Therefore, they have accepted him as their chief and the vanua of Solevu would abide by his commands.

"That is why we have accepted the fact that Ratu Filimone is our chief because he has blood links to the chiefly family," he said.

"His mother was once our Ai Sualevu chief and that means Ratu Filimone is by right our chief as well.

"There have been a lot of dispute and bickering by other parties and villagers but we want to make it clear that Ratu Filimone is our chief."

Ratu Rafaele, also the district rep of Solevu, said development had taken place in the village because of in-depth vision and advice from the chiefly family.

"The village has three trucks now and we run a mini bowser centre, which is assisting about 1500 customers in the area," he said.

"There is order in the vanua and the villagers are seeing the benefits of working with our chief who has been our development adviser.

"The vanua of Solevu is clear on its stand that Ratu Filimone is our chief and has been installed by the vanua."

Two years ago, the Native Lands Commission advised the vanua about certain procedures to follow regarding the chiefly title.

Ratu Rafaele said they had done so, thus the installation in the village of Nawaido about four years ago.