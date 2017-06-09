Plea for crossing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Three-year-old Sidhi Pratap tries to cross the half-broken crossing with her 64-year-old grandmother Nirmala Devi at Bulileka. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

RESIDENTS of Mani Rd in Bulileka outside Labasa Town are seeking assistance from relevant authorities to build a new crossing for their community.

Their current crossing, which is an old wooden bridge is weak and broken.

A total of 40 families cross the bridge and 20 school children use it to go to school every day.

The wooden bridge, which has been used by the community for more than 20 years, has raised concern among parents whose children have to cross the bridge on rainy days.

Bulileka resident Praneel Prasad said they had requested for assistance from a few government officials who visited their area but nothing had been done.

"We have had a few incidents in the past. A school girl in Year 3 fell off this crossing two years ago and hurt herself," he said.

"And another incident was just last week when a man accidentally stepped on a weak part of the crossing and fell right through, injuring his head and legs."

Mr Prasad said the man was admitted in hospital for a few days and was discharged earlier this week.

Nirmala Devi, 64, said she could not cross freely anymore because of the poor condition of the crossing. "I am afraid to cross because it's weak, old and broken and during rainy weather it's slippery. We need help from anyone who is willing to help us get a new crossing," she said.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the foot crossing did not belong to Fiji Roads Authority.

"In fact this is a private access that leads to 2-3 private properties and there are several other routes to and from these residences including two crossings further downstream and all of these routes are private and are not public access."

"This is not one of our assets and there are no plans to repair or replace it and the Fiji Roads Authority already has a backlog of bridges and irish crossings to maintain or replace, however this is not one of our assets."