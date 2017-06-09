Author gifts books

/ Front page / News

DESCENDANTS of the girmitiya (indentured labourers) in Labasa can now learn more about the history of their ancestors through books recently given to the municipal council library.

Retired school teacher Uttra Gurdayal, who gave the two books known as the Mahak and Short Stories said it had been designed to suit the younger generation's preference.

"It's more of a conversational story that the young people will enjoy and I have written it in such a way for them to appreciate and know what our ancestors went through while working in cane farms," she said.

"They certainly did not go through an easy period with the colonial rulers so we are telling them in these books about the experiences of our ancestors. This is also one way of keeping the younger generation informed about the girmitiya period."

Mrs Gurdayal said the books could also be read by primary school students.

"This is the whole purpose of writing the books in such a manner that students would also understand the language and have a better picture of what the girmitiya was all about," she said.

Labasa Town Council acting CEO Faiz Ali thanked Mrs Gurdayal for the gifts, which has been included in the list of library books the public could access.

"This is a great advantage for the children in Labasa because they can access the information about girmitiya that is included in the books."