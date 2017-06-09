Fiji Time: 12:41 PM on Friday 9 June

Cement supplier halts production

Nasik Swami
Friday, June 09, 2017

PACIFIC Cement Ltd has stopped cement production resulting in a shortage of cement supply in the country.

This was revealed by Acting Prime Minister, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday.

As a proactive measure, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Government would allow people to import cement from overseas as long as it meets the AS3972 standard.

He said the importation would be duty free and not limited to any particular business.

"Pacific Cement in fact stopped production about 11 days ago so the only supplier in the market at the moment is Tengy Cement," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Pacific Cement knew about the problem some months back that they would actually stop production but did not see it fit to inform the various stakeholders within the market and also Government.

"By way of background information, Pacific Cement provides approximately or up to 80 per cent of cement requirements in Fiji," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"Tengy provides the balance. The problem also was the fact that Tengy can actually up its production level but it does not have the clinker which is actually the raw material that is a key ingredient in the production of cement."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said after Government's intervention, Pacific Cement has agreed to sell its clinker to Tengy.

"Pacific Cement has agreed to sell their clinker to Tengy at $147 per tonne. This will allow Tengy Cement to produce cement. This means we will get cement into the market. Now this will mean about 14,400 tonnes of cement per month," he said.

He said Pacific Cement may come into production by August.








