Flotsam and Jetsam

Friday, June 09, 2017

TWO journalists were assigned to the Nausori market yesterday to interview vendors.

Beachcomber heard that during the interview, the remaining vendors looked on with curiosity.

One of the journos was called over by a curious market vendor, who asked what they were doing.

The vendor asked why the journo was holding a device up to the interviewee's face (referring to the digital recorder)

After hearing the explanation, the vendor replied, "oilei. I thought you were conducting breathalyser tests here".








